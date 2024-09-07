Invest In Agriculture To Curb Hunger, Insecurity – Obi To African Leaders

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has urged African leaders to prioritize investment in agriculture as a key strategy for combating hunger and insecurity across the continent.

He stated this as a panellist at an international conference on food security in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday.

Advertisement

While highlighting the importance of agriculture, he argued that reducing reliance on food imports could help stabilize exchange rates and reduce inflationary pressures caused by high food costs.

“Today, I was one of the panellists at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 held in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

“At the session, I reiterated my long-held position that food insecurity in Africa is intrinsically linked to human insecurity,” he posted via X.

Using Nigeria as an example, Obi emphasized that solving food insecurity is critical to achieving overall security.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Govt Must Be Transparent On New, Old Presidential Jets – Peter Obi

“By investing in agriculture and food-related productivity, Nigeria will not only be addressing the hunger crisis but will also create huge job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population, especially the youths in their productive age,” he stated.

Obi stressed the need to explore the untapped potential in food production in Nigeria and other African countries.

He compared Nigeria’s rice production to Bangladesh’s, noting, “Bangladesh, with approximately 148,000 square kilometers, less than 1/6th of Nigeria’s about 923,768 square kilometers, produces 35-40 million tonnes of rice annually. In contrast, Nigeria produces only 3-4 million tonnes of rice, roughly 10% of Bangladesh’s rice production.”

The disparity, he noted, is a reflection of Africa’s agricultural sector’s untapped potential

“Food insecurity, if addressed properly in Africa, can be a catalyst for enhancing human security and promoting overall development,” Obi added.