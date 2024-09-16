Investigate Lord Chosen Church Over Deceptive Testimonies Or I Take Legal Action – VeryDarkMan To CAN

Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the testimonies shared by members of the Lord Chosen Church, citing concerns about their validity.

VeryDarkMan also threatened to take legal action against the church for allegedly misleading Christians with false testimonies.

His concerns were sparked by a recent video of a woman claiming to have been attacked by four armed robbers, only to miraculously gain control of their gun, which she referred to as an “AK 27” before being corrected by the pastor as an “AK 47.”

Advertisement

Another video featuring a man claiming to have been shot at without the bullet penetrating, and then having a cutlass bounce off his head, further fueled VeryDarkMan’s skepticism.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Sunday, VeryDarkMan accused the man of lying and sarcastically questioned whether church members now possess “spiritual iron” in their heads.

READ MORE: I Wasn’t Freaked – Rema On Earning First N50m In Music

VeryDarkMan’s criticism of the church’s testimonies has led him to warn CAN that he will be taking action

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA get ready for me ooo,this nonzenzzze needs to stop,now them don dey get spiritual iron for head Abi? All these chosen members”

SEE POST: