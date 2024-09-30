“It Was Social Media Report, I Wasn’t Served Suspension Letter” – NCoS Deputy Controller

Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), stated that he was not suspended by the service.

At the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kiri-kiri, Lagos state, where Idris Okuneye, a well-known transvestite better known as Bobrisky, served his sentence, Anugwa is the officer in command.

On Monday, Anugwa addressed members of the House of Representatives’ joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions.

The committee is looking into the bribery allegations against the anti-graft agency and the NCoS.

During questioning, Anugwa was asked to explain why he was wearing his uniform to the hearing, given that suspension would typically prevent him from doing so.

‘It was a social media report. I wasn’t served a letter,” he said.

Ja’afaru Ahmed, the secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), announced on Thursday that Anugwa and Sikiru Adekunle, the MSCC’s deputy controller of corrections, had been suspended.