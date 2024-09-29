A Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi, has kicked against the proposed plans to reintroduce regional government to Nigeria.

It was gathered that, some lawmakers from southern part of the country, described regionalism as a great idea, adding that it would improve the economy, tackle insecurity, and accelerate infrastructure.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Senator Ningi told journalists that his people would never support the regional system, because they did not experience any form of development when the system was practiced during the defunct First Republic.

He said: “I have heard so much about regional government or federalism, and I have heard people canvassing for such ideas.

“For a start, no matter how you see it, the current document (1999 Constitution) is still the grundnorm. It has also stipulated how it is going to be amended.

“Having said that, it is also imperative to know that it isn’t just enough for anybody to come and say they are the representative of one ethnic group or another at the National Assembly.

“The question that arises is; when was this mandate canvassed? When was it received? You are a representative of a particular ethnic group in Nigeria, at what time were you given the mandate to canvass that?

“The only people that are given this mandate to look at the Constitution and amend it are, of course, members of the National Assembly.

“Therefore, it is important for those who go about selling these ideas, false ideas in my opinion, that they are representatives of the people, to let Nigerians know where they are coming from, on whose mandate, and when was this mandate given to them.

“We have seen how the regional government was operated in the past. My part of the country that I am representing didn’t enjoy the development of that so-called regional government that was based in Kaduna.

“We aren’t going back there again! I am speaking for my senatorial district. It is either the Nigerian Federation or nothing. We can’t go along; my senatorial district will be satisfied independently with Nigeria, if that is what is required.

“As far as regional government is concerned, my constituency, my people aren’t for it. What we need is reform of the current Federal Government structure and fiscal federalism because there is nothing like true federalism.”