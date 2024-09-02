Itel Launches Itel Energy In Nigeria To Combat Electric Insufficiency

Itel has empowered families to enjoy better life through technology, this can be noticed in its slogan “Enjoy Better Life”. Itel has decieded to expand into the renewable energy market via the introduction of Solar energeries, Inverters and Solar generators.

This was made known during the Itel Energy Unveiling titled “Ready to Light up Nigeria” which took place at Marriott Hotel in Ikeja. During the unveiling the Global Marketing Director, Farrah Huang was excited to introduce its renewable energy products. Farrah Huang spoke extensively on how the Ip54 and IP66 inverters are designed specifically for the Nigerian household. He emphasied on the unqiueness of their product and reffered it to as a one stop choice for residential energy storage solutions and that everyone deserves a safe, clean, efficient and sustainable energy options.

The IP54 and IP66 inverters offers up to 200 overload capacity for stable power. The IP54 model is for indoor use, while the IP66 is suited for outdoor conditions with a higher level of protection against water and dust. The models are built to withstand and handle Nigeria’s high temperatures and wet seasons, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging environments. The ESS LV battery and Smart All-in-One ESS were also launched during the event. These batteries offer exceptional energy storage capacities to effectively meet energy demands, making them suitable for both residential and commercial users.

The Solar Generator 600 offers reliable, clean energy that can power homes and businesses with no noise interruption. A 600W AC output and a massive 512Wh capacity, can conveniently power nearly 90% of appliances, including TVs, fans, lightbulbs, and other necessary devices.

The event was graced by notable members of the Press, Stakeholders in the Renewable Energy space and members of Itel team. At the event prizes such as power banks, Smart watches and an inverter were won by guests at the event.

Itel Energy aims to address energy challenges with accessibile and high quality solar solutions as its contribution to transforming the Nigrian energy landscape.