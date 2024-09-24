It’s Time For FG To Remove Fuel Subsidy – Dangote



Founder of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote, says this is the right time for the Federal Government to stop subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit.

Dangote who spoke during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, said subsidy is a sensitive issue, adding that once a country subsidises the product, people would increase the price.

His words: “I think it is the right time to (take away subsidy) because all countries have gotten rid of subsidy,” he said.

Dangote said it would lead to the government “paying what they are not supposed to be paying.”

The petrol sold locally by his refinery, he said, will be tracked to ensure the consumption rate is accounted for.

“But this refinery will bring quite a lot of issues out there. It would show the real consumption of Nigeria because nobody can tell. Some people say it is 60 million litres per day, some say it is less.

“But right now, by us producing, everything can be counted and accounted for. Most of the trucks or ships that will load from us, we will put a tracker on them to be sure they are going to take the oil within Nigeria and that can help the government to save a lot of money.

“For example, Saudis, the citizens believe that oil is our god-given gift and should not charge us for it. Government was selling it at a very low price. But today, as we speak, gasoline is about 40 percent cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia, which I think does not make sense.

“Our price of gasoline is about 60 percent the price of our neighbouring countrries and we have porous borders, so it is not sustainable. Government can not afford the amount of subsidies we are paying,” the billionaire said.

Speaking further on the viability of petrol subsidy, Dangote said it is the government’s decision to either continue with or halt the payments.

“We have a choice of exporting when we produce and we sell locally. We are a private company and it is true we have to make a profit,” he said.

“We built something worth $20 billion, and definitely we have to make money.

“The removal of subsidy is totally dependent on the government, not on us.

“We can not change the price but I think the government would have to give up something for something,” he added.