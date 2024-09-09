It’s Your Time, But Don’t Rob Us – Adeniyi Johnson Pleads With Filling Station Owners

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has made an emotional plea to filling station owners on Instagram on Monday.

Acknowledging that they are currently thriving, he requested a favor in return.

He urged them to ensure the accuracy of their meters, expressing frustration that consumers are being overcharged for fuel while also being robbed.

Johnson’s post read: “Dear filling station owners. We know it’s your time and season but at least do us a favor!!!

Let your meters be correct.

We can’t be buying fuel at this price, and you people are still robbing us!!”.

