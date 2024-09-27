“I’ve Crested My Name In History” – Yul Edochie Counts Down To 20 Years In Nollywood

Yul Edochie is counting down to a significant milestone in his career, 20 years in Nollywood.

The veteran actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce his upcoming celebration, proudly stating that he has established himself as one of the greatest names in the industry.

He attributed his success to divine guidance and dedication.

Edochie hinted at a grand party, promising that “the party will be LOUD!”

“In a short while, I’ll be celebrating 20 years in Nollywood.

I have crested the name YUL EDOCHIE as one of the greatest names in Nollywood history.

A product of God’s grace and hard work.

Omo, the party go Louuuuddddd!!!”.

