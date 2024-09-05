Iyabo Ojo Implicated In Mohbad’s Death As Verydarkman Releases New Evidence

Verydarkman, a social media activist has accused Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo of being involved in the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Recall the singer died on September 12, 2023, under unknown circumstances.

In a video message on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Verydarkman alleged that Iyabo Ojo shared the same IP address as Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, suggesting she may have been behind posts on Wunmi’s account since Mohbad’s death.

Advertisement

Verydarkman also pointed out that Wunmi remains a prime suspect in Mohbad’s death and recalled an old video where Iyabo Ojo seemingly implicated herself by saying Mohbad “died inside, not outside the house.”

He challenged Iyabo Ojo to sue him for defamation if she believes his claims are false.

READ MORE: Marry God Fearing Man – Sonia Ighalo Advises Following Heartwarming Gesture From Ex-Husband Despite Divorce

Iyabo Ojo recently celebrated her daughter’s engagement, but Verydarkman’s allegations have sparked controversy and raised questions about her involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Captioning the video he wrote, “New evidence shows lyabo ojo may likely know more as to what happened to mohbad,, unless God is man will the truth not come out @nigeria policeforce I am ready to come drop more evidence when you need me”

Watch him speak below…