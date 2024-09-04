Jigawa Police Intervene As Mob Attacks Suspected Motorbike Thief

A suspected motorbike thief has been rescued by police in Jigawa State from irate youths in Kazaure Local Government.

A resident told DAILY POST that the event occurred on Tuesday at Shaiskawa quarters.

He claimed that because of the area’s history of stealing, the residents created a trap for the thief and were successful in apprehending him when he attempted to steal a motorbike.

Advertisement

According to him, “As a result, the irate youths beat him mercilessly and was rescued by policemen.”

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the incident in a statement to Daily Post.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Suspect For Allegedly Raping Minor In Ogun

According to him, “On 30/08/2024 at about 2000hrs, information from a reliable source disclosed that a suspected motorcycle thief, Ibrahim Sadik was apprehended at Sha’iskawa Quarters in Kazaure LGA.

“Unfortunately, an irate mob beat the suspect in the process.

“Police team in Kazaure responded quickly to the scene of the crime after receiving the report, and they were able to save the suspect who had sustained injuries; the victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

He stated that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The suspect revealed that he arrived at Kazaure town on market day with the intention of stealing a motorcycle,” he said.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect has been charged and will face punishment.