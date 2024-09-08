Jigawa Police Nab Man For Sexually Assaulting Minor

The operatives of the Jigawa state police command, have apprehended a 32-year-old man, identified as Bashir Umar, for allegedly luring an eight-year-old girl into a restroom, tortured and sexually assaulted her.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Adam, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that Umar is from Galamawa town, Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the suspect subjected the girl to unimaginable torture before sexually assaulting her in most heartless circumstances, saying that Umar inserted scissors and a spoon into the innocent girl’s private parts.

The Command spokesman lamented that the perpetrator exploited the girl’s vulnerability, offering her N150 and threatening to harm her and her parents if she disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone.

The statement reads: “Thereafter, the perpetrator exploited the girl’s vulnerability, offering her N150 and threatening to harm her and her parents if she disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone.

“Following the sexual trauma, the victim suffered severe physical consequences, including urinary and stool-related complications.

“The survivor is currently at Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, where she was admitted and receiving treatment.

“The suspect was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Dutse, for discreet investigation.”