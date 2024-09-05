Joke Silva Narrates Final Moment Before Onyeka Onwenu’s Death

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has shared a heartfelt account of her last moments with the late Onyeka Onwenu, revealing what happened in her final hours.

In a recent interview with WithChude shared on X Thursday, Silva recounted the incident, which occurred at the 80th birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals CEO Stella Okolie in July 2024.

Silva, who was present at the event, revealed that Onwenu’s death occurred nearly two hours after she collapsed, contrary to initial reports.

According to Silva, Onwenu had performed at the party and even shared a joyful moment with her, twirling together to the song “One Love.”

“We were at the party together at the same table. At some point when she was going around the room during her performance, she came to me and pulled me up, and we had a bit of a twirl.

“She was singing ‘One Love’ and close to the (end of the) song we both went back to our seats. And it was when I looked across that I heard Shola Momoh saying ‘she’s not well, she slumped on her chair’. But then she was just unconscious. She had a pulse.

“CPR was performed while she was laid down on the floor. We tried to revive her. We asked for doctors in the house to come and look at her and they did. Later on, I went to the hospital. And she was there for about one and half hours before she finally passed.”