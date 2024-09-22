Jone Stones’ Stoppage-Time Equalizer Secures Man City Draw Against 10-Man Arsenal

John Stones’ 98th-minute leveler, has salvaged a 2-2 draw for Manchester City against 10-man Arsenal in a dramatic clash between the two Premier League title contenders on Sunday.

After Erling Haaland had fired City into an early lead with his 100th goal for the club, Mikel Arteta’s side left-back Riccardo Calafiori marked his full debut with an equalizer.

Meanwhile, during the first-half injury time, Gabriel nodded the eventual winner before Leandro Trossard was sent off, earning a second booking for delaying the restart at a free-kick.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Gabriel’s Header Secures Arsenal’s Victory Over Tottenham In North London Derby

The Gunners, then staged a remarkable rearguard effort, including a string of saves from David Raya, to keep City locked out until Stones struck in the dying seconds to send City top.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the draw left Pep Guardiola’s men with 13 points after five matches, while Arsenal are fourth with 11.