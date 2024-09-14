Kaduna: Army Rescues 13 Abducted Students

The Nigeria Army says it troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations have rescued 13 kidnapped students in Kaduna State.

The rescued students comprise six males and seven females.

According to the Army, the students were rescued after a fierce gun duel with terrorists at Chigbolu village, Kachia Local Government of the State.



As disclosed via a statement on Friday, dangerous weapons were recovered from the terrorists during the operation.

The statement read, “In aggressive offensive operations against terrorism and insurgency, Nigerian Army troops have obliterated yet another terrorist stronghold, successfully rescuing kidnapped students, and seizing a significant cache of arms and ammunition. Troops also eliminated some insurgents, while some others were captured alive.

“On September 12, 2024, acting on reliable intelligence, troops stationed in Kaduna State launched a highly coordinated operation aimed at rescuing abducted persons from violent extremist camps. Engaging in an intense firefight at Chigbolu village, Kachia Local Government Area, the troops overpowered the terrorists, forcing them to flee and abandoning their captives.

“A thorough sweep of the area led to the rescue of 13 victims, comprising 6 males and 7 females, as well as the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, 87 rounds of 7.63mm ammunition, 4 magazines, a locally fabricated rifle and the sum of ₦192,220.00.

“Additionally, 5 solar panels, 5 mobile phones, dry rations, and clothing items were recovered. The rescued victims have been promptly evacuated to 1 Division Medical Services and Hospital for medical attention.”

Additionally, speaking on the killing of terrorist kingpin, the Army said that in a ferocious strike on Thursday, it eliminated Halilu Buzu and a good number of his fighters in Mayanchi village.

“The troops took the offensive to the notorious terrorists’ identified crossing point in Mayanchi, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The terrorists kingpin and his fighters, who put up a firece resistance on encountering the troops, however succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the valiant troops.

“On winning the fire fight, the troops recovered two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) guns, three PKT guns, five AK-47 rifles, 479 rounds of PKT ammunition, 366 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition,182 rounds of Machine Gun1 ammunition, one RPG Bomb, 29 AK-47 Magazines, 30 Motorcycles, two Android phones, and two Yeekee phones,” the statement added.