Kaduna Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper, Five Armed Robbers

No fewer than six suspects, including a notorious kidnapper and five armed robbers, have been arrested by the operatives of Kaduna state police command, in two separate operations across the state.

Disclosing the report on Thursday, the command’s spokesman, ASP, Mansir Hassan, in a statement released to the public, revealed that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence-led operations by the ‘Operation Fushi Kada’ operatives.

Hassan stated that in the first operation, five armed robbers were nabbed along the Karji/Sabon Tasha axis on September 10, after a fierce gun battle.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Christopher Bobai, aka, “Baban Dodo,” was neutralised during the exchange with police.

He said that the operatives recovered one English-made pistol, one locally-made pistol, a Nigerian Army camouflage uniform, three cutlasses, four pairs of jungle boots, six SIM cards, two sets of black uniforms, and two jungle caps.

The statement read: “On the 10th of September 2024, the Operation Fushi Kada operatives led by the Commander, acting on technical and credible intelligence intercepted a notorious armed robbery syndicate along the Karji/Sabon Tasha axis of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, the armed robbers engaged the police in a fierce gun battle. However, due to the superior firepower of the Police, Five suspects were arrested, while one suspect, Christopher Bobai, also known as “Baban Dodo,” sustained serious injuries while attempting to flee. He was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

“The suspects arrested include: one Gideon Martins (Male), aged 32, one Joy Gideon (Female), aged 29, one Joshua Gama (Male), aged 45, one Umar Usman (Male), aged 24, one Bashir Yusuf (Male), aged 21.”

“All the suspects confessed to the crime and are cooperating with the police to apprehend other gang members still at large.”

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: One English-made pistol, One locally-made pistol, Nigerian Army camouflage uniform, Three cutlasses, Four pairs of jungle boots, Six SIM cards, Two sets of black uniforms, Two jungle caps.

“In the same vein, On 11th September 2024, Acting on credible intelligence, about the movement of a suspected kidnapper, Police operatives swiftly mobilized and successfully apprehended one Saidu Inusa, also known as “Haske”, a 29-year-old resident of Burinta, Bishini Ward in Kachia Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

“During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in multiple kidnapping operations across the State. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect.”