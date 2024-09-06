Kaduna Police Nab 11 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Ammunitions

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have apprehended 11 suspected kidnappers and recovered ammunitions and a large sum of money during operations across the state.

In a statement made available to the public on Thursday, the command’s spokesperson, ASP, Mansir Hassan, disclosed that the arrests were linked to the kidnapping of a district head on 14 August 2024, who was released two days later.

Hassan added that police operatives, working in collaboration with local hunters, raided three villages in the Lere Local Government Area, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the recovered a fabricated single-barrel gun, a vehicle, a motorcycle, and several mobile phones.

Advertisement

In a separate operation, six additional suspects were also arrested at a motor park, leading to the recovery of four fabricated AK-47 rifles, two English pistols, two pump-action guns, and a significant sum of money.

The statement reads: “In connection with the kidnapping of a district head on 14 August 2024, who was released on 16 August 2024, police operatives in Saminaka, in collaboration with local hunters, raided three villages in Lere Local Government Area, namely Maraban Wasa, Gurzan Hakimi Mariri, and Abugan Kurama.

“Five suspects were arrested: Abdulhamid Abubakar (alias Bala, 30), Danjuma Luka (alias Uba, 25), Ayuba Simon (50), and Idi Saleh (57). Exhibits recovered included a fabricated single-barrel gun, a green Golf car, a Bajaj motorcycle, and eight mobile phones.

READ MORE: NAF Kills Notorious Terrorist Kingpin, Five Others In Kaduna

“On 2 September 2024, at about 9:00 PM, police operatives acting on credible intelligence laid an ambush at a motor park, leading to the recovery of four fabricated AK-47 rifles hidden within a consignment.

“Six suspects were arrested the following morning at about 5:10 AM: Lawal Murtala, Isa Kabiru, Auwal Surajo, Kamala Lawal, Umar Adamu, and Kabiru Liman.

“Recovered items included four fabricated AK-47 rifles, two English pistols, two pump-action guns, 24 cartridges, 29 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, assorted charms, a walkie-talkie, an axe, and ₦908,600 in cash.”