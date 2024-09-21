Kaduna: Police Nab Notorious Gunrunner, Recover 20 AK-47 Rifles

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious gunrunner, along with the seizure of 20 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles.

The suspect, Bitrus Gyang, from Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, was apprehended on September 19, 2024, at Buruku Bridge during a regular patrol by police from the Buruku Division, according to the state’s Force Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan.

According to ASP Hassan, the weapons and an empty Type 06 magazine were stashed in the boot of a black Golf 3 saloon vehicle, just as Gyang admitted to being a gunrunner and stated that he had trafficked fabricated firearms at least three times before.

He stated that the suspect is working with authorities and that efforts are underway to locate his accomplices.

Commissioner of Police Audu Dabigi praised the policemen for their dedication to duty.

“Kidnappers and bandits will continue to have no breathing space throughout the state,” he said.