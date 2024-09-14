Kano: Police Recover 126 Stolen Phones, Nab 26 Suspects

The Police Command Kano State says it has recovered 126 stolen mobile phones from 26 suspected phone thieves in the State.

Haruna Kiyawa, the Command’s spokesperson said the recovery and arrest were made in operations carried out between September 1 – 12, to address the menace of mobile phone snatching bedeviling some parts of the State.

Advertisement

The operation, Kiyawa said, followed the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to all Police Commands and Formations to dominate public spaces against all forms of crimes and criminality.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba, he added, convened a strategic meeting with all tactical units of the Command and directed that the remnants of thuggery (Fadan Yan Daba), armed robbery and phone snatching be decimated.

READ ALSO: Kaduna: Army Rescues 13 Abducted Students

“Consequently, a series of targeted operations were carried out in the state that led to the arrest of a total of twenty-six (26) suspected mobile phone armed robbers/snatchers and recovery of one hundred and twenty-six (126) stolen/robbed mobile phones,” he stated.

Other recoveries from the suspects include 21 pieces of port-wine injections, 20 sachets of diazepam tablets, 600 pieces of exol tablets, three parcels and other large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two cutlasses, two scissors, one long sword and two computer laptops.

Kiyawa also noted that the recovered phones will be returned to their rightful owners after proper identification and verification, adding that all machinery have been put in place to trace the owners.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of investigations.