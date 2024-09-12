The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied claims that 20 politicians who tested positive for drugs belong to a single political party.

The NDLEA’s clarification followed media reports on Tuesday, alleging that 20 aspirants from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state’s local government election had tested positive for multiple drugs.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the State’s NDLEA spokesperson, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the agency emphasized that while 20 candidates did test positive, the results did not specify any political party or position.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano State Command wishes to correct a misquote circulating in the media regarding the drug integrity test results of chairmanship candidates.

READ ALSO: 20 Kano LG Poll Aspirants Failed Drug Tests – NDLEA

“Contrary to reports, the NDLEA did not state that 20 chairmanship candidates tested positive for drugs. However, as of the time of the report, 20 candidates had indeed tested positive, but this number is not specific to any particular seat (chairmanship or councilorship) or political party,” the Thursday statement read.

The NDLEA explained that candidates undergo the drug integrity test individually, without disclosing their political aspirations or affiliations, making it impossible for the agency to determine who is running for chairmanship or councillorship positions.

The agency urged the public to await the official release of the test results after the screening exercise is completed.