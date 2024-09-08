Katsina: Bandits Paid Community Leader N700,000 To Allow Them Kill Locals – Gov Radda



Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, says insecurity is rampant in the State because criminal elements are aided by some members of the community.

Radda said some prominent persons in enclaves that have become the hotbed of violent attacks and wanton killings work in cahoots with bandits.

Speaking at a town hall meeting which held in Daura on Saturday, Radda asserted that his government would do what is needed to assist security agents in protecting communities against attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

The programme had as its theme, ‘Public Engagement: 2025 Citizens’ Budget Participation Process’.

He underscored the need for people to get involved in the protection of their lives and properties, stressing that the security agencies are understaffed and ill-equipped to guarantee adequate security.

“I have said several times that the security agents cannot do this work alone. We don’t even have enough of them. I am surprised at the way we are dying in such a humiliating manner. We were told that anyone who died in defence of his family would enter paradise.

“You see five criminals attacking a community of 2,000 to 3,000 people, rape daughters, women and abducting others without any confrontation from the people of that community. If there are 100 youths in the community who confront them, they will not shoot more than three times without being captured with bare hands.

“Paying ransom doesn’t even prevent a hostage from being killed by abductors. Sometimes they collect the money and kill the victim,” he posited

Speaking on conniving with bandits to attack communities for monetary gains, he said: “There was a representative of the village head who collected N700,000 from bandits and allowed them to enter his area and killed about 30 people.

“There were women arrested, and a teacher serving as their informant, in fact, almost all the segments of people are involved in this act.”

Radda said his government has created a community security watch corps to protect residents.

“We trained them and attached them with the police and the army to work in synergy after providing them rifles, bulletproof vests, umbrellas, three sets of uniforms and shoes, among others,” he added