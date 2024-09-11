Katsina: Only 39 Police Operatives Available In One LGA With Only Five Guns – Dikko Radda

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, says only 39 police officers are patrolling one Local Government Area (LGA) in the State.

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa, Radda said the LGA comprises 10 wards and over 200 villages.

Advertisement

Radda further noted that among the 32 officers, only nine guns are available, with just five operational.

“Currently in Katsina, there is a local government area with 39 policemen and nine guns, and the serviceable guns are five.

READ ALSO: Katsina: Bandits Paid Community Leader N700,000 To Allow Them Kill Locals – Gov Radda

“The LGA has 10 political wards, with more than 200 villages. How can a police force with 39 personnel protect them?

“We have come up with an initiative that for any community ready to defend itself, we will give them necessary support and training to engage criminals before the arrival of the security agents,” he stated.

Recall that Radda had revealed how a community leader collected N700,000 bribe from bandits and allowed the criminals to kill 30 people in his village.

He said his government was ready to support the people and security agents in protecting communities against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals.