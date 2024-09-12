Katsina Security Outfit Intercepts Ammunition Shipment, Seizes 610 Rounds

The Katsina State Community Watch Corps foiled a covert operation on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, when they stopped a vehicle in Batsari Local Government Area and found ammunition hidden under a seat.

Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this to journalists in Katsina on Wednesday.

He said, “Acting on intelligence, members of the Community Watch Corps intercepted a commercial vehicle with plate number BTR 45 XA, carrying 17 passengers – 13 females and four males, including the driver.

“During the routine check, the vigilant corps members discovered a cache of ammunition hidden under a seat, which was later found to contain 610 rounds of ammunition of both AK-47 and General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and two magazines.

“The suspect, described as a man wearing white voile clothes, exhibited suspicious behaviour throughout the journey.

“He initially insisted on sitting at the rear of the vehicle and appeared visibly uncomfortable and anxious. When the vehicle was stopped for inspection, the suspect managed to evade arrest, leaving behind the concealed ammunition.

“The Katsina State Government under Mallam Dikko Radda’s watch is committed to maintaining peace and security within the state and will continue to support and enhance the capabilities of our security apparatus to combat all forms of criminality.”

