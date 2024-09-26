Kekere-Ekun Takes Helm As CJN After Senate Confirmation



Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, was on Wednesday, confirmed as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The 23rd CJN, who has held the office since August in acting capacity, was confirmed after fielding questions from Senators for more than two hours.

During the confirmation hearing, the CJN answered questions on the reforms she hopes to introduce as the Head of the judicial arm of government.

According to her, she would encourage the use of virtual proceedings and Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system to decongest the correctional facilities across the country.

“I will ensure that the courts are digitised. It will make it easier in tracking cases and judges could be called to order if they are not treating their cases expeditiously.

“Especially in criminal matters where you have delays, we will use virtual hearing. It is something I will encourage so that criminal matters will be disposed expeditiously.

“I will employ the use of ADR to decongest matters in the courts. In the courts, there is always a victor and vanquished, but in ADR all the parties will go home satisfied.

“We are exploring ways to ensure that prison decongestion is frequently carried out.

“Virtual hearings will help fast track cases, the failure to produce defendants is usually the delay in criminal cases,” Kekere-Ekun said.

Thereafter, Opeyemi Bamidele, majority leader of the senate, said there was no petition against the nomination of Kekere-Ekun as the substantive CJN.

Kekere-Ekun was confirmed after her nomination was put to a voice vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.