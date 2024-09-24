Kellyrae Secures Spot In BBNaija Season 9 Finale After HoH Win

Kellyrae has made a significant stride in the competition, earning his place as the first housemate to secure a spot in the Big Brother Naija season 9 finale.

This exciting development follows his triumph in the Head of House (HoH) games on Monday.

Currently, 10 housemates remain in contention for the coveted N100 million grand prize, having survived Sunday’s eviction show that saw Shaun, Tjay, and Handi exit the competition.

As the show enters its ninth week, tensions are running high with at least one more eviction expected on Sunday, paving the way for the ultimate week.

Kellyrae’s HoH win has cemented his place in the finale, setting the stage for an intense battle for the top prize.

The Big Brother Naija season 9 winner will walk away with a staggering N100 million, making this momentous occasion even more coveted.

Taking to X platform, the show organizers wrote:

“Finalist alert! Kellyrae is this week’s HOH and has clinched a spot in the #BBNaija finale 💃🏾. He invited Kassia to the HOH condo as his guest 🤭. Birthday don set oh 🎉.”

