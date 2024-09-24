Kogi Assembly Tells Tinubu To Sack Olukoyede, Alleges EFCC Attempting To Assassinate Yahaya Bello, Is Threat To Gov Ododo’s Life

The Kogi State Assembly, on Monday, demanded the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede.

The lawmakers claimed that there were assassination attempts on the former Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, which they see as a threat to the current Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

They accused the anti-graft agency of attacking the Governor’s lodge unprovoked.

While suggesting that the EFCC is acting as if it were above the law, the lawmakers asked that he is replaced with a new boss.

Aliyu Yusuf, while delivering the House’s resolution, said: “The House formally categorises the April 17 and September 18 incidents as assassination attempts on the former governor, and by extension, a threat to the life of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

READ ALSO: EFCC Attempting To Forcefully Arrest Yahaya Bello – Media Team Alerts

“The unprovoked attack on the Governor’s Lodge and the firing of live rounds within a diplomatic residential zone further demonstrate that the EFCC has fully marinated in a sense of its own importance and power and now considers itself not only above the law but unanswerable to anyone or institution for its actions.

“Because the EFCC Chairman has shown constantly gross incompetence, the House has resolved that the President should relieve him of his appointment with immediate effect and replace him with a competent officer who will give Mr President’s crusade for the rule of law the needed effectiveness,” Yusuf said.