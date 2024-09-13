Kogi PDP Suspends Dino Melaye Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi state, has suspended a controversial former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter released to the public on Friday, the suspension was made by the ward party executive committee in Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate Melaye’s actions.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former senator’s recent activities were considered detrimental to the PDP’s interests and unity, prompting the suspension.

The letter reads: “Ward Party Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ayetoro/lluagba ward 1 met on Friday the 12th of September 2024 to review the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate alleged anti party activities against Senator Dino Melaye, a member of our great party.

“However, he failed to show up, disregarding the invitation and the authority of the party,” the party says.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, the Ward Party Exco resolved as follows: That Senator Dino Melaye’s failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee constitutes a gross disrespect to the party and its leadership.

“That his actions are in clear violation of the PDP Constitution and the principles of party discipline.

“That Senator Dino Melaye’s conduct has brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party, and his continued membership is no longer tenable.

“Therefore, the Ward Party Exco hereby suspends Senator Dino Melaye from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.”

“This suspension is in line with the provisions of Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which empowers the Ward Party Exco to take disciplinary actions against erring members.”