Kogi Police Arrest 20 Years Old For Kidnapping, Killing Female Student After Collecting Ransom 

A 20-year-old man, identified as Paul Jeremiah, has been arrested for the killing of a 100-level female student at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi state.

The suspect, from Kaduna State, confessed to abducting Damilola, demanding N400,000 ransom from her family, and subsequently murderd her.

It was gathered that Jeremiah took the deceased to an uncompleted building, where he ended her life after receiving the ransom.

He then contacted her family again, demanding an additional N10m, where he was tracked down by security operatives and arrested him.

Jeremiah claimed that he acted alone and denied cutting off any parts of Damilola’s body, despite police findings suggesting otherwise.

He stated that he killed her because she had seen his face and he didn’t want her to escape and expose him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident during a telephone chat with PUNCH on Thursday.

Aya said that the deceased was reported missing, prompting the police to take action, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He said: “The case of a missing person was reported to the police and our officers swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Jeremiah Paul, a 21-year-old 100-level student of Federal University, Lokoja.

“He was arrested on Wednesday and when interrogated, he said he kidnapped the girl on September 4.

“The suspect said he kidnapped her and demanded a ransom of N400,000 from the parent. According to him, after collecting the money, he strangled the girl and mutilated her body.

“He then buried her body in the Lokoja area. Yesterday, Wednesday, he led the police to the scene where he buried the girl.”

“A video shared on social media shows Jeremiah confessing to the crime, claiming it was his “first time.”