Kwankwaso Faults Handing Over Of Kano’s Palliative To APC Leaders

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor, has faulted the Federal Government’s decision to give the state’s share of rice palliative to All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts to handle.

In a post via X on Monday, the NNPP leader described the action as a “derailment of democracy.”

The Federal Government distributed rice palliatives to 35 states through their governors, except Kano State, where the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, was made the chairman of an expanded committee for the palliative sharing.

“For the last one week I have been in Kano, and sadly I noted with great disappointment the Federal Government distribution of rice palliative to 35 states all through their governors, except Kano State in the whole federation. Kano’s share was handed over to APC stalwarts to handle. This is a gross insult to our constitutional democracy and driving partisanship too far.

“I call on Mr. President to immediately halt this naked derailment of democracy. I have also noted with great concern that within a span of just two weeks, three different state directors of DSS were posted and reposted out of Kano, and we are still counting. Without doubt, this is negatively affecting the security of Kano State,” he wrote.

