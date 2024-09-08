Kwara Police Pledges Transparency In Probe Of Polytechnic Student’s Murder

The Kwara State Police Command has launched a thorough inquiry into the tragic murder of Abdulqoyyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student at the state polytechnic in Ilorin.

The student was allegedly killed by police last Wednesday.

Actors and witnesses have already been identified, according to a statement made in Ilorin on Sunday by DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, the command spokesperson.

He stated that the police command was completely committed to determining the facts of the case and bringing those responsible to justice in accordance with the law.

According to the commissioner, the command is working with care and diligence “as we understand the importance of providing clear answers to the family and community.”

“Our commitment to transparency in this investigation is unwavering and we pledge to conduct the process with the utmost integrity, leaving no room for doubt or compromise,” he added.

During this difficult occasion, the command sent heartfelt condolences to the family of Abdulqoyyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

“We deeply sympathize with the family, friends, and all those affected by this unfortunate event which occurred on 4th September, 2024.

“The loss of a loved one, especially in such circumstances, is a burden that no family should have to bear alone. Our thoughts are with you, and we pray for strength and comfort for everyone involved.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, the command assures the family that we stand with them in this difficult moment and are committed to seeking justice on behalf of the deceased,” he added.

However, the command urged the public, the student community, and those directly impacted to be calm and let the law take its course.

“While emotions may be high, we urge everyone to avoid actions that could hinder the investigation or disrupt public order.

“The Kwara State Police Command is mindful of its duty to serve and protect, and we promise to keep the public informed of any new developments as the investigation progresses.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this sensitive time,” he further stated.