Labour Fumes As FG Backdates Minimum Wage Implementation To July

The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for civil servants on Friday agreed that the effective date for implementation of new minimum wage be set at July 29, 2024.

This is following an issued new minimum wage template and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sighted by newsmen at the end of the meeting.

The Committee, headed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, also recommended that the wage award which was discontinued by the government be paid up till July 28, 2024.

The Committee noted that the government took note of the economic situation in the country before it took its decisions.

The MOU recommended that, “The Committee held four meetings and considered all presentations by the Federal Government and Trade Union Sides. It also considered the economic situation and ability of Federal Government to pay and sustain any consequential adjustment in salaries arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024 as well as the effect on other employers.

“The NSIWC will generate the appropriate salary templates for other consolidated salary structures for implementation: that the effective date of the implementation should be 29th July 2024, that the payment of the wage award issued vide NS/WC Circular SWC.04/T/33 dated 19th October 2023 should continue to be paid until 28th July 2024.

“That the Federal Government should take appropriate measures to alleviate the plight of Federal workers as a result of the recent increase in PMS, including the consideration of tax waivers and other incentives; and that the NSIWC in collaboration with other stakeholders should commence monitoring of the implementation in line with the provisions of the Act.”

Head of Information of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Benson Upah, reacting in a chat with Punch, faulted the decision of the government, describing it as unacceptable.

“The backdating to July is not fair. It is not acceptable,” he said.

The National Vice President of the Trade Union Congress, Timmy Etim, also criticised the Federal Government’s move.

He said since the Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, had told workers on May Day that the new minimum wage would take effect in May, it was unfair for the government to renege on the promise.

“The Minister of State for Labour, during the May Day, said that the payment of the new national minimum wage would take effect from May 1st. I am surprised if they have changed and I don’t know the parameter they used for the change. But it will be unfair for the government to do that taking cognizance of the socio economic challenges.

“I think the government should walk the talk. If they say that the effective day is May, I believe that should have been effected. Even when they had deviated from May, it should have been from the date of which the Act was signed into law. But be that as it may, even the N35,000 should be applied till the effective date. If that is considered, I think it is reasonable,” Etim stated.