Lagos Environment Official Assaulted For Arresting Man Defecating In Public

A yet-to-be-identified man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer of the Lagos State Environment and Water Resources while on duty at Berger along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the suspect, on Tuesday, was said to be defecating around the median on the expressway when the officials stationed close to the Berger bridge rushed to confront him.

A source who refuse to reveal his identity, told PUNCH that the culprit, in an attempt to resist arrest, attacked one of the officials and injured him in the process.

He said: “He was caught just like others but resisted arrest and decided to fight with them. He hit one of the civilian officials with an object on the head which caused him to start bleeding.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the incident via his X handle on Tuesday, noted that the suspect had been remanded in prison but would be charged in court.

Tokunbo wrote: “One individual was arrested at Berger for injuring one of the civilians employed by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources while on duty at Berger.

“He has been remanded in prison custody and will appear again in court on October 29, 2024.”