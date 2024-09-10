Lagos Govt Detains Eight For Open Defecation

The Lagos State Government has detained eight individuals for open defecation in the Berger area of the state.

The action comes after the state administration issued repeated warnings about the unsanitary practices in the state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced the arrests of the eight men in a video posted on the X platform on Monday.

Advertisement

He stated that the arrest was made by personnel from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, whose vehicles have been stationed in the area since the state government began cleaning the median along the Berger part of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The median had been heavily damaged by faeces and urine, making the environment unpleasant for the public.

READ MORE: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Donates N2.5m To Woman Who Gave Birth To Sextuplets

Last month, the authorities cleaned up the median and promised to penalise anyone who violated it.

Wahab wrote, “During a monitoring and enforcement operation last (Sunday) night by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Task Force team, eight individuals were arrested at Berger for open defecation and urination.”

In late August, nine people were discovered participating in open defecation in the vicinity and arrested by Task Force officials.

SEE BELOW: