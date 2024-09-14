Lagos Govt Increases Boarding Fees from N35,000 To N100,000 Per Term Amid Hardship



The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced an increment in boarding fees in all public secondary schools.

The fee is increased from N35,000 to N100,000 per term.

The announcement was contained in a letter to all boarding school principals signed by the Director, Basic Education Services, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Olufemi Asaolu.

“I have the directive of the Honourable Commissioner to inform all Public Boarding House schools in Lagos State that the State Government has approved the review of the Boarding fee payable in all Public Boarding House schools in Lagos State.

“The newly approved fee is N100,000 only,” the letter read.

It added that no additional fee should be charged by the schools and that the resumption date was now September 15, 2024