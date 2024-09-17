Lagos Govt Reopens Cubana Chief Priest’s Restaurant

The Lagos state government has reopened a restaurant, belonging to controversial socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Donald’s Fast Food, an establishment, located at Lekki area of the state, was temporarily closed on Sunday, for alleged noise pollution and other environmental breaches.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, sharing an update over the development, via his Facebook page, on Tuesday, disclosed that restaurant has been reopened again, after an undertaking, signed by the management and the state’s government.

Tokunbo said: “Following the seal-up of Donald’s Fast Food (De-Angels Night Club) in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, Part VI Section 177 by the Lagos State government, the business proprietor has signed an undertaking to stick to the environmental laws of the State.

“Promising to maintain the approved fast food business enterprise as against using the facility for any form of clubbing or partying as it is a residential area and state laws forbid it. Consequently, the Fast Food facility has been ordered unsealed.

“The Lagos State government continues to show commitment to ensuring safe environment for all Lagosians.”