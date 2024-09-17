Lagos Govt Seals Eatery For Violating Waste Disposal Regulations

The Lagos State authorities have sealed a popular fast food outlet, Cravings & More, on Monday, over environmental violations.

The action was taken by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office in response to a public complaint.

The outlet, located along Egbeda-Idimu Road, illegally discharged kitchen fats and oil into the public drainage system.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, stated in a statement that the eatery’s wrong garbage disposal produced obstructions in the drainage system, resulting in the release of bad odours.

Taking to his X platform, Wahab wrote:

“The unwholesome sanitation practices of the restaurant have led to the clogging of the drainage system, causing a massive proliferation of maggots and houseflies, as well as the emission of foul odour, which has resulted in discomfort and health hazards for the entire community.

“The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources remains committed to ensuring that sanitation and hygiene standards are not compromised in the state.”

