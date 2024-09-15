Lagos Govt Seals Socialite, Cubana Chief Priest’s Restaurant Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government has sealed off the restaurant of a popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Pries, Donald’s, for alleged noise pollution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the establishment, which was launched in August and has been operating 24 hours a day, was locked on Sunday for violating environmental regulations.

Disclosing this to the public via his X page, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed that the shutdown was primarily due to noise pollution and other breaches.

He said: “After several warnings and abatement notices, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1 over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.”

Recall that a controversial food critic, identified as Opeyemi Famakin, had earlier raised concerns about an alleged threat to his life from the businessman, Cubana Chief Priest.

Famakin claimed that the threat came after he posted a negative review of Cubana Chief Priest’s son’s restaurant in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

Famakin shared some screenshots of a conversation where Cubana Chief Priest allegedly warned him about the consequences of his critical review.

The food critic wrote: “I Know A Threat When I See One, I guess Its Time To Leave Imo State ASAP.

“If anything happens to me while I am here, well, you know who to hold. I love how he was polite in the comment section for the world to see and it was a different tone in my Dm’s.”

