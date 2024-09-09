Lagos International Theatre Festival Announces an Exciting Line up for its Maiden edition.

Lagos Nigeria, 5th September 2024 | The Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) is set to debut this November 2024, bringing together a remarkable assembly of creative talents from across the globe. Organized by the iconic Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with Lagos State, the maiden edition of LITF aims to build a thriving community for thespians, enhancing excellence and promoting sustainability within the creative industry. The renowned theatre director, producer, and award-winning filmmaker is spearheading the festival alongside top corporate leaders like First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dorman long Engineering, Amstel Malta and The Wole Soyinka Theatre.

Speaking on the launch, she said, “The creative industry is at the heart of every nation that thrives, and Nigeria is especially blessed with imaginative creativity and abundant talents. This is what God has blessed us with—the only resource that is infinite. It is important for us to provide a platform where our creatives can explore, tell our stories, and export our positive philosophies and values to the world. This is why we are launching the Lagos International Theatre Festival.”

The festival, scheduled to take place from November 15th to 17th, 2024, will unfold across four prominent venues in Lagos: The National Theatre (Wole Soyinka Theatre), Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, and John Randle Centre. This is to ensure that attendees experience a diverse lineup of performances, including musicals, skits, and theatre repertory, reflecting the richness of African culture and storytelling.

Lagos State Government a lead sponsor of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), proudly supports the arts and culture that thrive within its borders. According to The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, “Today, we celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage and artistic spirit that make our state truly special. This theatre festival not only showcases the incredible talent of our local performers, directors, and playwrights but also brings our communities together in a shared experience of storytelling and creativity. Theatre has the power to inspire, to challenge, and to connect us, reminding us of our shared humanity.”

FirstBank- A bank of many Firsts is the lead bank sponsor of the maiden edition of LITF, under its First@arts initiative. The bank’s involvement underscores its commitment to youth development within the arts, a strategic objective that aligns with its broader mission to empower and uplift Nigeria’s creative industry. The Group Head Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney said “We are delighted to be a part of this edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival. This partnership avails us the opportunity to contribute to nation building and support the entire creative arts value chain. Through such platforms as LITF, we continue to enable the next generation of creative giants to thrive and reach their full potentials.”

The Lagos International Theatre Festival promises a celebration of creativity and diversity, featuring performances from both local and international artists. The festival’s advisory and governing boards comprise notable figures such as Joke Silva, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Chioma Ude, Jahman Anikulapo, Israel Eboh, Samuel Perry, Kehinde Bankole, Osas Ighodaro, John Momoh, Karl Toriola, Yemi Idowu, Ron Kunene, Ladi Chinede, Donald Duke, and Yewande Zaccheus ensuring a world-class event that will captivate audiences and foster a deeper appreciation for the arts.

In addition to the main performances, the festival will offer workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by seasoned professionals. These sessions will provide invaluable learning opportunities for aspiring artists and practitioners. Attendees will also have the chance to explore a vibrant marketplace featuring theatre-related merchandise.

LITF 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together theatre enthusiasts, performers, and culture lovers for a weekend of inspiration and entertainment. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or simply seeking a unique cultural experience, this festival has something for everyone. Beyond the artistic showcase, LITF 2024 is poised to make a significant contribution to the local economy, driving growth in the creative industry, generating employment, and boosting tourism in Lagos state.

For further details about the festival, including the full schedule and ticket information, please visit our website at www.lagosinternationaltheatrefestival.ng.