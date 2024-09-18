The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated and sealed a Lagos-based plant reportedly producing counterfeit cosmetic products.

According to a statement posted on X platform on Tuesday, NAFDAC officers stormed the illicit facility located at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

During the operation, authorities discovered unlicensed chemicals, packing materials, and expired products that were being repackaged for sale.

Advertisement

The search found more than 1,200 cartons of counterfeit cosmetic products, including well-known brands.

Subsequent research showed that the facility was manufacturing fake goods utilising mini-mixing containers, unlabelled chemicals, batch coding supplies, and thinners.

The confiscated products were estimated to be worth approximately ₦50 million.

READ MORE: Police Rearrest Homicide Offender Who Escaped From Maiduguri Prison

The statement read, “NAFDAC has shut down an illegal factory producing counterfeit cosmetic products at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

“NAFDAC officers raided the location, discovering various unregistered chemicals and packaging materials, along with expired products being revalidated for sale.

“The operation also led to the seizure of over 1,200 cartons of fake cosmetic products.

“Items including mini-mixing containers, unlabelled chemicals, batch coding materials, and thinners were confiscated and moved to the NAFDAC office for further investigation.

“The Agency estimates the street value of the confiscated items to be around ₦50 million.

“NAFDAC urges the public to be cautious when purchasing cosmetic products and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

SEE BELOW: