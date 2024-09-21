Lagos Police Apprehend Three Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover 26 Ammunition

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of three suspected armed robbers, around the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Victor Okoman, 24, Saheed Balogun, 38 and David Kaimon, 27, were all apprehended on Friday, for allegedly robbing passersby with a pistol.

Disclosing this to the public via his X page, the Lagos state command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that Okoman, Saheed and Kaimon were arrested by the officers of Elemoro Division, after receiving distress call, adding that a loaded semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the criminal elements.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Lagos Police Nab Two Suspected Drug Dealers With 120 Wraps Of Cocaine

He said: “Officers of Elemoro Division responded to a distress call today, Friday, September 20, 2024 at about 0200hrs about three young men robbing passersby with a pistol and arrested Victor Okoman ‘m’ aged 24, Saheed Balogun ‘m’ aged 38 and David Kaimon ‘m’ aged 27 with a loaded semiautomatic pistol.

“The suspects led the Police to the recovery of 26 live ammunition. Investigation is ongoing.”

https://x.com/BenHundeyin/status/1837165072365326352?s=19