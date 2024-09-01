Lagos Police Arrest Man For Pushing Brother To Death During Altercation

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly pushing his 47-year-old younger brother to death.

SP Benjamin Hudenyin, spokesman for the Command, on Saturday acknowledged the occurrence and stated that it was reported to the Iba Police Division on August 24, 2024.

According to the police image maker, the younger brother had travelled from Port Harcourt to see a friend in Lagos.

Advertisement

Hundeyin claimed that during an altercation, the suspect pushed his younger brother and struck his head on a pavement.

READ MORE: Fuji Icon Obesere Expresses Gratitude After Surviving Life-Threatening Surgery

“The victim became unconscious and was rushed to Igando General Hospital for treatment, but was later confirmed dead by doctor on duty.

“The detectives visited the scene of incident and took photographs, the corpse removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy.

“The case file and suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti-Yaba for investigation,” he said.