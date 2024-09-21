Lagos Police Nab Two Suspected Drug Dealers With 120 Wraps Of Cocaine

The Lagos state Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspects, identified as Sunday Nwabufor and Obinna Nweke, for alleged possession of 120 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.

It was gathered that the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, led this out in a post he shared via his X handle, on Friday.

Benjamin disclosed that Nwabufor, 47, a resident of FESTAC town and Nweke, 47, who resides at Ketu Mile 12 area of the state, were intercepted based on credible information received from members of the public.

He said: “The suspects were apprehended by officers of Ojo Division on Wednesday at about 2:00 p. m. in the Ojo area of Lagos State following a tip-off.

“They were found with 120 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine. Investigation is ongoing.”

