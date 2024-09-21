Lagos Police Nab Vandal, Recover Stolen Wire Mesh

The Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has detained one Sunday Adedeji for allegedly vandalising wire mesh used by the Lagos State Government to hedge the road.

This was revealed via a post on the Squad’s X handle on Friday, September 20.

According to the post, the arrest took place on Thursday night while RRS operatives were patrolling Ile-Epo in the Oke-Odo area of the state.

The post read, “Around 11:00 p.m. yesterday, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrolling Ile – Epo, Oke – Odo arrested Sunday Adedeji, 35 years old with vandalized wire mesh used by Lagos State Government in hedging the road around the area.”

