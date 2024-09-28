Lagos Task Force Nab Four Suspects Over Alleged Involvement In Drug Business

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested four men, identified as Michael Lawal, Adeniyi Oludare, Alex Loba, and Gaffar Adenekan, for allegedly involved in illegal drug trading.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspects were apprehended on Friday, at the Mushin area of the state.

According to the agency in a statement made available to the public, disclosed that Michael, 35, Oludare, 18, Alex 24, and Gaffar, 34, have been charged to court accordingly.

The statement reads: “Today, officials of the Lagos State Taskforce apprehended 4 suspects involved in trading in illicit substances at Ojunrin axis in Mushin.

“The suspects, Michael Lawal (35), Adeniyi Oludare (18), Alex Oluwatobi Loba (24), and Gaffar Adenekan (34) were all caught red handed and have been charged to court accordingly.

“The Chairman warns others to desist from trading in narcotics substance or face prosecution.”