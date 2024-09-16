Lagos: Third Mainland Bridge Road Crash Kills One, Injures Eight



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Monday, revealed one person died in a road accident involving two commercial buses.

Adebayo Taofiq, spokesperson of LASTMA, said the crash occurred on Third Mainland Bridge when the buses engaged in a high-speed chase from Adeniji Adele.

According to him, the intervention of the LASTMA officials facilitated the rescue of eight other passengers, all of whom suffered severe fractures.

The statement read: “The injured were immediately transported to Gbagada General Hospital for urgent medical care, courtesy of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

“Police units from Bariga and Alonge Police Stations were instrumental in providing critical security support during the rescue operation, ensuring order and expediting the efforts to restore normalcy.”

The agency also sympathised with the family of the bereaved and “wishes the injured a swift and full recovery.”