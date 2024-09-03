Lalong Asks Tinubu To Fill Plateau’s Vacant Ministerial Slot



Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fill Plateau State’s vacant ministerial slot.

Lalong, who ran for the senatorial seat in the 2023 elections, was appointed as Minister of Labour and Employment by Tinubu months after he assumed office as President.

The Court of Appeal, after post election tussles later declared the former Governor of Plateau as the duly elected Senator, prompting him to resign his appointment and move the senate.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Jos, capital of Plateau, on Monday, Lalong said it is not fair that there’s been no Minister for the position.

“It is not fair that Plateau has been without a minister for the past seven months.

“Whatever is the stumbling block, we want it removed so that we will have a minister because we are entitled to it constitutionally.

“I know the president is a democrat, and he listens to his people.

“I am sure, by the time he returns from his trip abroad, he will do something so that we will have a Minister,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying.

The former minister expressed dismay at the “refusal” of the speaker of the Plateau state house of assembly not to swear in six APC members – despite a court order.