Legendary Singer Frankie Beverly Passes Away At 77

Legendary American singer and producer Frankie Beverly has passed away at the age of 77.

The news of his death was announced by his family on Wednesday via the official Instagram account of Frankie Beverly and Maze.

In a heartfelt statement, the family expressed their grief and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deep and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.

“This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

READ MORE: Mohbad’s Parents Attend Inquest As Yomi Fabiyi Leads Protests Outside Court

Frankie Beverly was renowned for his iconic soul and funk band Maze, which he founded in 1970. He leaves behind a legacy of music that has touched the hearts of many.

SEE POST: