“Life Is Risky, Repent!” – Portable To Bobrisky

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has offered advise to controversial social media celebrity Idris Okuneye, commonly known as Bobrisky, in light of his recent suicidal thoughts.

Portable asked Bobrisky to “repent from sinful ways” and reevaluate his life choices.

This counsel came shortly after Bobrisky voiced sadness and suicide thoughts in response to an incriminating audio tape posted by social media personality Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

According to the audio, Bobrisky paid ₦15 million in bribery to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers in exchange for dropping his money laundering allegations.

In response to these charges, the EFCC summoned both VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky for questioning regarding the bribery allegations.

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the EFCC, has also ordered a prompt inquiry into Bobrisky’s suspected bribery of some of the Commission’s personnel.

Bobrisky earlier on Thursday expressed his anger at the public criticism on his official Instagram profile, disclosing his thoughts of suicide in a since-deleted post.

Portable responded to the post on Instagram, telling Bobrisky not to consider suicide but to repent of his sinful ways.

He advised Bobrisky to ask God for forgiveness and embark on a journey of redemption.

Portable also stated that finding forgiveness is critical to his own development and well-being.

“Bobrisky, life is risky. God does not want sinners to die. Tell him to repent. Damn it to any sinner that does not repent. If you die, you are going to hell. Beg God to forgive you. God does not want a sinner to die.

“Help me tell Bobrisky to ask God for forgiveness. All Bobrisky needs is to ask God for forgiveness of sin. What Bobrisky is facing now, if he repents, he will enjoy the world. But if he does not repent.”

