Lookman Scores, Bags Assist In Atalanta’s Victory Over Fiorentina

Nigeria’s forward, Ademola Lookman, has helped Atalanta secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fiorentina in Serie A, on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Lookman made an impact in his first appearance of the season, by providing the assist for the opening goal and scored the decisive third goal, which secured three points for the Italian club.

Fiorentina’s Martínez Quarta opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but Atalanta quickly leveled through Mateo Retegui, who headed home a cross from Lookman.

The opponent later regained the lead in the 32nd minute with Moise Kean’s goal, assisted by Robin Gosens.

Just before halftime, Charles De Ketelaere equalized again for Atalanta, finishing off a pass from Ederson in the 45th minute.

A minute later, Lookman put Atalanta ahead for the first time in the match, beating the Fiorentina goalkeeper at his near post after receiving a pass from De Ketelaere.

Despite Fiorentina’s efforts to bounce back, Lookman’s side held firm till after the final whistle was blown.

The Super Eagles’ forward contributions not only secured the victory but also bolstered his candidacy for major individual awards.

Lookman, who was nominated for the Ballon d’Or alongside 29 other players, has strengthened his case following an impressive season with Atalanta, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final last campaign.

His performance against Fiorentina is expected to further enhance his chances for both the Ballon d’Or and the African Player of the Year award.

He has been in good form since the start of the season and his goals contributed to the Super Eagles 3-0 win over Benin in the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier.