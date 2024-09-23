LP Crisis: He’s Being Misled, Pressurised – Abure Faction Rules Out Sanction For Obi

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) says it would not impose punitive measures on its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The NWC opined that he was being misled into betraying his Party in favor of an “illegal” caretaker committee.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Kèhinde Edun, in a chat with Punch.

Edun, who said meting out sanctions would not resolve the face-off, expressed optimism that the former Anambra State Governor would retrace his steps.

“Obi is being misled. It is human to err, and we give respect to him as the leader. I understand there is so much pressure from everywhere, and we recognize that at the end of the day, the truth shall prevail.

READ ALSO: I Have Stopped Flying My Private Jet – Senator Orji Kalu

“We might have a temporary situation where someone is confused as to the path to take. We won’t crucify him for that. So we are confident that it is only a matter of time; our leaders shall realize the truth and their mistakes. So it is clear.”

Reacting, Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, stated that Obi was not being misled.

His words: His Excellency Peter Obi is not interested in unending issues. He is interested in building a united party. So as long as they have respect for him, it’s good that they follow some of the laid-down rules and regulations of the party that can help us chart a way forward.

“That is exactly what we need to do. We should be able to ignore name-calling and all, but follow the provisions of the constitution of the party. As Obi usually says, if you want to be addressed as Excellency, you need to come through an excellent way.”