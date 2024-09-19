LP Crisis: ‘Sheathe Your Sword, We Need You’ — Obi To Abure



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has called on members of the Julius Abure-led dissolved National Working Committee, to sheath their swords.

Obi, represented by Datti Baba-Ahmed, stated this at the inaugural meeting of LP’s caretaker committee held in Abuja on Wednesday

While urging them to join hands with the National Caretaker Committee to rebuild the party, he stated that nobody but LP’s constitution unseated former Chairman Abure after the expiration of his tenure.

He said: “Listen, my friend, no governor unseated Abure, the constitution unseated him. Abure’s time elapsed. Nobody unseated him. As of today, Abure is our good friend and a loyal member. We want him back in the fold; we have roles for him to play.

“We didn’t have crisis. We managed a transition that was a bit bumpy and that was it. I tell you, no other political party of our size could do that in the time and manner that we did.

“We are a political party who went all the way to the Supreme Court claiming our 10 million votes. They were only able to give us six million votes. So we are a force to contend with in Africa. What we’ve done has never been done before. When PDP came, they had the military. We had nothing.”

According to him, the Party is ready to repeat and surpass the feat recorded during the 2023 elections in 2027 by producing a majority in the National Assembly and winning the presidential seat.